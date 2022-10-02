Nicole Kidman Has Gotten Too Powerful In Saturday Night Live's AMC Theatres Parody
Since September 2021, Nicole Kidman has become the face of AMC Theatres. Ahead of every screening at the chain, there's a one minute ad featuring Kidman entering an AMC theater and describing the magic of movies. As the lights begin to dim and she goes someplace she's never been before, she delivers lines (scripted by Oscar winning screenwriter Billy Ray) like, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."
The ad is so sincere that it loops around and becomes funny. It has become a popular meme thanks to its camp value. Even people who've never stepped foot in an AMC multiplex have probably heard of it. The surefire sign it's broken into the mainstream? Saturday Night Live did a sketch parodying the ad for its season 48 premiere on October 1, 2022.
Chloe Fineman plays Kidman, dressed in the same grey pantsuit with the identical strawberry blonde updo. However, the theater isn't as vacant as the one in the ad itself, leading to some hilarious and powerful moments for Fineman's portrayal of Kidman.
Heartbreak feels good in a place like this
One of the most noticeable parts of the ad is how Kidman uses her natural Australian accent, even though she's spent decades in Hollywood perfecting an American one. Fineman puts on an exaggerated, "Crocodile Dundee" accent to reflect this.
The sketch starts out a near shot for shot recreation, but when "Kidman" narrates "to laugh, to cry..." there are cutaways to her doing those exact things while watching unseen movies. She also continues her narration even when a fellow moviegoer (Kenan Thompson) sits next to her — when she makes eye contact, he switches seats.
Then things get meta. As the theater fills up and the movie begins, the Kidman ad itself begins to play. The theater-goers (minus a nervous Thompson) look on in awe, rise from the seats, salute the screen, and chant, "Heartbreak feels good in a place like this" over and over. If you're a regular AMC moviegoer, you might notice people reciting Kidman's speech under their breaths whenever the Kidman ad plays; this sketch takes that to the next level.
"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC, and is also available on Peacock.