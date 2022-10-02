Nicole Kidman Has Gotten Too Powerful In Saturday Night Live's AMC Theatres Parody

Since September 2021, Nicole Kidman has become the face of AMC Theatres. Ahead of every screening at the chain, there's a one minute ad featuring Kidman entering an AMC theater and describing the magic of movies. As the lights begin to dim and she goes someplace she's never been before, she delivers lines (scripted by Oscar winning screenwriter Billy Ray) like, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

The ad is so sincere that it loops around and becomes funny. It has become a popular meme thanks to its camp value. Even people who've never stepped foot in an AMC multiplex have probably heard of it. The surefire sign it's broken into the mainstream? Saturday Night Live did a sketch parodying the ad for its season 48 premiere on October 1, 2022.

Chloe Fineman plays Kidman, dressed in the same grey pantsuit with the identical strawberry blonde updo. However, the theater isn't as vacant as the one in the ad itself, leading to some hilarious and powerful moments for Fineman's portrayal of Kidman.