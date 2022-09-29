Why Coolio's Kenan And Kel Theme Song Is One Of The Best Ever

Awwwww, here it goes.

We learned yesterday of the unfortunate and untimely passing of Coolio, one of the greatest American rappers in history, a prolific record producer, and an occasional actor. He was only 59. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the man called Coolio started his career in the mid-'80s, achieving massive mainstream success in the mid-to-late 1990s with his albums "It Takes a Thief," "My Soul," and the remarkable "Gangsta's Paradise."

Coolio has always felt like one of those omnipresent influences, with "Gangsta's Paradise" appearing in the film "Dangerous Minds," the endlessly catchy "Rolling With My Homies" serving as the soundtrack to one of the most memorable moments in "Clueless," and his song "Aw, Here It Goes" in the Nickelodeon hit-show "Kenan and Kel" continuing to be one of the absolute best theme songs ever written.

The '90s were a golden age of incorporating rap and hip-hop artists on television, with Coolio even appearing on a handful of episodes of Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series "All That," the show that introduced the world to the magnificent pairing of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. The duo's spin-off series saw the two as fictionalized versions of their teen selves living in Chicago, becoming a fast favorite for Nickelodeon's teen-targeted programming, and developing a cult-like following over the years. Everything about "Kenan and Kel" is worth celebrating, but it was Coolio's contribution to the theme that elevated the show to a whole new level, especially his inclusion in the show's opening credits.