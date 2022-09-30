PETA Wants Steven Spielberg To Cut A Scene From The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's film "The Fabelmans" won't hit theaters until November, but the movie that /Film's Chris Evangelista calls a "funny, sweet, and comfortably warm" retelling of the director's early life has already struck a chord with audiences who caught the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. It's also, unfortunately, already struck the wrong chord with one group: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA.

It seems strange that a movie about a boy named Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) growing up, discovering his love of films, and learning about family secrets in post-war Arizona would raise alarm bells for an animal rights group, but apparently, there was a live animal used for the film. In one scene in the trailer, a capuchin monkey climbs on a chandelier, grabs Sammy's father Burt's (Paul Dano) hat, and makes one of his little sisters scream. "Why'd you get a monkey?" someone asks, to which Sammy's mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) replies, "because I needed a laugh!" The monkey also appears on the film's poster, perched on Dano's shoulder.

PETA released a statement soon after the trailer debut, explaining that monkeys used on film sets are often mistreated by their trainers and separated from their families at a young age. They also said the following: