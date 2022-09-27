Andor's Unique Tone Is The Result Of Work Tony Gilroy Wrote Years Ago

Star Wars has always been the most interesting when it's being guided by someone looking to break the mold in some form. "The Last Jedi," for example, took a more introspective approach to the iconographies we know and love, while still being a rousing space adventure with characters who evolve beyond their archetypes. It's an astounding piece of franchise filmmaking that I thought Lucasfilm would never allow again.

I'm pleasantly surprised that "Andor" shows what the world of Star Wars looks like without the influence of the Skywalkers or fan-baiting. With the first three episodes made available on Disney+, the prequel series has delved into the slow-burn murky waters of neo-noir, espionage, and war dramas. You feel like you're watching a galaxy beaten down by an overwhelming regime, in which the might of the few make a stand.

In that case, Diego Luna's Andor is the perfect figurehead to show how the massive rebellion forces of George Lucas' original trilogy originated. But before the fun space adventure can begin, "Andor" has been showing just how dire the world around these characters is, and that's largely due to one of its prime creative forces, Tony Gilroy. Having directed "The Bourne Legacy," the "Michael Clayton" filmmaker was also instrumental in penning screenplays for "Dolores Claiborne," "The Devil's Advocate," and the first three "Bourne" movies. His work reflects a darker side of hidden secrets and destructive forces outside of our periphery, making him the perfect fit for "Andor."