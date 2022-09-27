Would The Original Ending Of Don't Worry Darling Improve The Movie?

Warning: This article will openly discuss many spoilers about the ending of Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling."

The original screenplay for "Don't Worry Darling" was written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, who are grandsons of Dick Van Dyke. Their script was infamously on the 2019 Black List, an annual poll held among screenwriters who vote for the best scripts floating around Hollywood that have not yet been produced. Director Olivia Wilde and one of her "Booksmart" screenwriters Katie Silberman scooped up "Don't Worry Darling," re-wrote it, changed the focus, added several characters, and came out with the strange, psychological thriller currently playing in theaters. Incidentally, the upcoming film "The Menu" was also on the 2019 Black List.

"Don't Worry Darling," set sometime in the 1950s, is about a woman named Alice (Florence Pugh) who lives in a posh industry town called Victory that resembles Palm Springs, CA. Her husband Jack (Harry Styles), along with all the other husbands in town, works at a mysterious building miles outside of the city, and is forbidden from discussing what he does there, other than to say he works on "progressive materials." The town is overseen by the Randian self-appointed messiah figure Frank (Chris Pine) who gives impassioned backyard speeches about owning the world and how Victory is a successful Hegelian experiment of some kind. Alice begins to sense something is amiss about Victory when she witnesses a depressed friend (KiKi Layne) being placated with drugs. She also begins having nightmarish visions, indicating that time is out of joint.

Any time Alice questions Jack or even Frank about the nature of Victory, she is rebuffed or gaslit. Eventually, she will be given shock therapy to keep her quiet.

A second warning: The following paragraph will discuss the ending of "Don't Worry Darling" in detail.