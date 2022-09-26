Don't Worry Darling Cut 'Most' Of The Scenes Of This Key Character

We don't want to assume bad faith or make accusations we can't back up with material evidence, but something is seriously suspicious about the handling of Layne's character. For one thing, as others have pointed out, Layne was missing from the press tour of "Don't Worry Darling." Despite the fact that her character is pivotal to the story and her name is on the poster, Layne was not part of the press tour for the film. Pairing that with the actor's acknowledgment that many of her scenes were cut is not a good look for Wilde.

The decision to cut out Layne is questionable at best and maliciously racist at worst, and unless Warner Bros. decides to release a longer cut of the film or a special edition with the deleted scenes, we'll likely never know just how much was cut from the film.

Fortunately, Layne, who cannot be bothered by the egregious editing, ended her Instagram post with the hashtags #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan, and #EverythingHappensforaReason. After her performances in films like "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Native Son," and "The Old Guard," Layne has become one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood, and she and Stachel have developed a romantic relationship in real life after meeting on the set of "Don't Worry Darling."

Layne doesn't need the affirmation of being kept in Wilde's final cut to know that she's a powerhouse performer with a bright future, and will continue to succeed long after this film is in the rearview. Moving forward, this darling has nothing to worry about.