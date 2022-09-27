What Drew Composer Michael Giacchino To Direct Marvel's Werewolf By Night? [Exclusive]

Michael Giacchino is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has composed the scores for "Doctor Strange," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and the entire Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, where he reworked the classic 1960s "Spider-Man" theme.

In his latest MCU project, though, he's directing as well as composing. Giacchino helmed the upcoming Disney+ special "Werewolf by Night," which adapts the Marvel horror comic character. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, the fittingly-named lycanthrope. According to a released plot synopsis, the special centers on monster hunters who gather at the Bloodstone Temple to mourn their late leader. They soon come face-to-face with a monster who may or may not be their doom.

"Werewolf by Night" came out of left-field. The comic and character aren't exactly household names at Marvel and this will be the studio's most overt foray into horror. Plus, Giacchino doesn't have much of a director's portfolio, with only a short film and a "Star Trek: Short Treks" episode to his name. "Werewolf by Night" is not quite feature-length (running about 52 minutes), but it's still the most ambitious project Giacchino has directed.

According to reviews from the special's surprise Fantastic Fest premiere, Giacchino pulled it off. "Werewolf by Night" is a fun, genuinely spooky Universal Horror homage and a refreshing change of pace for those who are Marvel-ed out. Following the premiere, /Film's own Ryan Scott spoke with Giacchino about why he wanted to direct the special.