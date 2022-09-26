Superhero Bits: John Cena Is A Real Superhero, Dardevil's Place In The MCU & More

We recently learned that a brand new "Spawn" and "Batman" crossover series is coming later this year, with Todd McFarlane partnering with Greg Capullo on the book. But what about Spider-Man? Will McFarlane make his most legendary creation crossover with the web-slinger in the pages of Marvel Comics? In speaking with Bleeding Cool on that very topic, McFarlane made it seem unlikely, given his limited amount of time.

"On Batman/Spawn, Greg is doing the heavy lifting... it would be an abundance of time on my part. I would just have to find it and I just I don't have that... so my guess is I'll probably either go to my grave never doing it, or I'll hold out until I have time."

In short, don't hold your breath on that one, comic book fans.