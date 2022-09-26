Superhero Bits: John Cena Is A Real Superhero, Dardevil's Place In The MCU & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Early box office tracking for "Black Adam."
New insight on how Daredevil fits into the MCU.
John Cena achieves real-life superheroic status.
Todd McFarlane on a Spider-Man/Spawn crossover.
Will Todd McFarlane ever make a Spawn and Spider-Man crossover?
We recently learned that a brand new "Spawn" and "Batman" crossover series is coming later this year, with Todd McFarlane partnering with Greg Capullo on the book. But what about Spider-Man? Will McFarlane make his most legendary creation crossover with the web-slinger in the pages of Marvel Comics? In speaking with Bleeding Cool on that very topic, McFarlane made it seem unlikely, given his limited amount of time.
"On Batman/Spawn, Greg is doing the heavy lifting... it would be an abundance of time on my part. I would just have to find it and I just I don't have that... so my guess is I'll probably either go to my grave never doing it, or I'll hold out until I have time."
In short, don't hold your breath on that one, comic book fans.
The CW releases a new Stargirl season 3 trailer
We are currently right in the heart of "Stargirl" season 3 on The CW and, while the network typically releases promos each week for the individual new episodes, they have released a new trailer covering the rest of the season. The video gives us a glimpse at what's to come for the hero and the Justice Society in the rest of the season. Will it be her last though? That still remains to be seen, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves in that department.
Nikolas Draper-Ivey says to be patient about the Static Shock movie
What's going on with that "Static Shock" movie? Has it been canceled like "Batgirl"? Is it going to go to theaters instead like "Blue Beetle"? The brass at Warner Bros. have been very quiet but Nikolas Draper-Ivey, who has written the character for DC Comics, is asking fans to exercise some patience on the matter. "Stop speculating about the Static movie. Don't worry about those articles and be patient. I will not elaborate on this any further," Draper-Ivey said on Twitter. So, it seems any speculation in the media right now may be unwarranted. This does not sound like a message one shares if the movie were in danger. For now, patience it is.
Marvel is partnering with Arizona Iced Tea for a super new drink
AriZona x Marvel present Super LXR Hero Hydration— AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) September 24, 2022
Stay tuned to learn more about our high-performance drinks specially formulated to unleash YOUR inner hero! pic.twitter.com/1I0UEwzYAn
While the companies are keeping tight-lipped right now, the above teaser from the Arizona Iced Tea social media accounts indicates that they have partnered with Marvel for a brand new beverage. But not just any beverage! One capable of superheroic levels of thirst-quenching. What is Super LXR Hero Hydration? When will we be able to guzzle some down for ourselves? Details are limited currently but stay tuned, fans of delicious drinks and superheroes.
Black Adam is tracking for a solid debut at the box office
The first tracking numbers for "Black Adam" have hit the board, with the folks at Box Office Pro predicting that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's debut as the DC antihero will fetch anywhere between $55 and $70 million on its opening weekend. With the film set to arrive on October 21, the pressure is on, as it will be the first major Hollywood blockbuster to open since August. While that number would be good, it's not the $100 million or more we've come to expect from many superhero films in recent years. Though these numbers are early and tracking has proved to be somewhat unreliable in the pandemic era. We'll see where the chips fall.
Peacemaker star John Cena sets a downright heroic world record
New record: Most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation - 650 by @JohnCena— Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 21, 2022
The @WWE superstar turned actor has over double the amount of wishes granted than anybody else!https://t.co/M2DkCj0IYe
John Cena, star of "Peacemaker" and "The Suicide Squad," may be an ultraviolent hero on screen, but has proven himself to be a downright superhero in real life. As indicated above, the folks at Guinness World Records have recognized the wrestler-turned-actor for his amazing record with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, having granted a staggering 650 wishes to date. That is twice as many as anyone else and, to say the very least of it, is downright remarkable. One imagines that number is only going to grow in the years to come. That's the good stuff right there.
Is the Netflix Daredevil series canon in the MCU? Charlie Cox weighs in
Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock in a big way soon as "Daredevil: Born Again" is set to begin filming next year. The 18-episode series should keep the Man Without Fear busy in the MCU for some time. But is this a continuation of the Netflix show? Or something else entirely? Speaking with Screen Rant recently, Cox weighed in on the matter, saying the following:
"Yeah, I don't know. But my instinct is based on the name of the show, it's called Born Again, the fact...that Kevin [Feige] talks about it as being a Season 1, rather than a Season 4, my feeling is, this is a whole new deal."
So, it seems this version of Matt Murdock may just be a variant within the Marvel multiverse, with the Netflix show taking place elsewhere. That might explain the slight differences with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in "Hawkeye." But we'll see how this all unfolds throughout Phase 5 of the MCU.
A new Black Adam TV spot has arrived
Lastly, Warner Bros. is pushing "Black Adam" in a big, bad way now as the TV spots are starting to surface online. This latest 30-second spot actually contains quite a bit of new footage, and even seems to offer a glimpse at the movie's big villain, who has largely been kept under wraps up to this point. We also get a great look at Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate in costume with his helmet off, amongst many other things. Be sure to check it out for yourself above.