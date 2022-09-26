House Of The Dragon Can Do One Filming Technique Game Of Thrones Never Could

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode six.

Revisiting the early seasons of "Game of Thrones," it's hard not to notice how much HBO's fantasy behemoth started out looking like, well, a TV show. By the end of its run, of course, the series had production values and a budget to rival that of any tentpole film. But more than that, it was the panoramic visuals and refined filming techniques that really made those later seasons feel cinematic (their flawed writing aside).

The show's prequel/spin-off series "House of the Dragon" has the advantage of a huge budget right off the bat. In spite of the show's deliberately murky lighting and unflattering color grading, there's no doubt HBO spared no expense in bringing Westeros back to the small screen. For as much as the series centers on small groups of people plotting and politicking behind closed doors, its luxuriant sets and costumes belie the intimate scope of its personal drama.

"House of the Dragon" episode six, "The Princess and the Queen," highlights another benefit that comes with having vast, connected interior sets. In its opening, a now-adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is shown giving birth in a scene that's all the more painful for what we hear, not what we see. Poor Rhaenyra barely has time to put her dress back on before Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) demands to see her newborn child. What follows is a tracking shot that would have been impossible to do on "Game of Thrones" yet serves a key storytelling purpose here.