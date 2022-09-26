Some Of David O. Russell's Best Dialogue Is Improvised On The Spot, According To Robert De Niro

"Amsterdam" arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022, and it's not 100% clear what we can expect from it. It's director David O. Russell's first film since "Joy" seven years ago, and if its anything like his other work, we can expect some really interesting performances from his actors. "Amsterdam" stars A-list actors like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek and Anya-Taylor Joy, all of them looking in the trailer like they're giving it their all.

It's hard not to get some "American Hustle" vibes from what we've seen so far of "Amsterdam." Russell's 2013 crime drama was definitely a little messy at times, but it delivered some standout award-winning performances. A lot of this seemed to be the result of the actors being allowed to improvise slightly on set and get swept up in the emotions of the scene. "I'd say at least two-thirds to three-quarters of it is as scripted," Russell told Vanity Fair, with the caveat that "once they get into that flow of that character, then we may change it." It's what led to scenes in "American Hustle" that felt like barely-constrained chaos in the best way possible.

That's why Robert De Niro's comments about "Amsterdam" are so promising. In a recent press conference attended by /Film's own Jeff Ewing, De Niro explained how some of the best lines in the film were improvised.