Minari Almost Had An Entirely Different And More Depressing Ending

"Minari" is one of those movies that feel like both a punch to the gut and a warm hug at the same time. Lee Isaac Chung's story of a Korean American family trying to achieve the quintessential American Dream is one that many can relate to, in one way or another. Perhaps it was because of the Yi family's continued resilience and faith that the film garnered so much critical acclaim, earning six Oscar nominations and one win for Youn Yuh-jung as Best Supporting Actress.

We see this resilience come full circle at the end of the film, with the family's produce barn gone in a fire but the family themselves being closer than ever. However, this wasn't originally supposed to be the film's definitive ending, according to the screenplay book for the film. The book, published by "Minari" distributor A24, revealed that the movie could have instead ended with a time jump and one very heartbreaking scene. Get ready to put your grandparents on speed dial.