Youn Yuh-Jung Sees Pachinko As A Story About Looking To The Future [Interview]

In a lot of ways, "Pachinko" is telling a story that feels very specific to a culture but also has bigger, universal themes. How were you thinking about what this story brings to people who have different experiences?

I'm so happy to have this story being told. We knew some of it, and then we learned from parents, but I'm so glad we could have this story being told, and I hope we can honor their story with this show. Well, I'm very fortunate to still be alive and sharing such a story between Korea and the Western world. It's always nice to share the story together. Always.

What role do you think the language plays in that — sharing this story with the western world, when it's told in Korean and Japanese, instead of all in English?

Yes. Still, that's my concern. I don't know. But because me, I'm an old lady, so it is very hard to keep up with the time difference and everything. But I asked younger generations, and they said they are used to these kinds of things. So I don't have to worry about it. And I'm not the owner of Apple, so I don't have to worry about that. We'll see how it goes.

It certainly feels like we're seeing changes in the past couple of years, and progress is being made in telling stories without language as a barrier. Is that a change you've noticed over your career?

Not only my career. I think it's about sharing together. It's a very nice thing, and the world gets smaller and smaller. Back in my time, America was a faraway land. If you come here, then you are not supposed to go back again because of the travel and expense and everything. Nowadays, you go back and forth like this and then you wish you had all the history. So back in my time, in the States, all they remembered was the Korean War. They kept asking me, "How was the Korean War?" And "My husband went to the army and then went to Korea." And then, "Korea was like this or like this." I'm sure there were better times, but [it was a] very not good experience for me. But nowadays, all is different.

So we have to look forward to the future, not the past. We don't have to be embarrassed about our past. That's what I like to share about this story. Some Koreans are very ashamed about how we got occupied by Japan and have bitter feelings about Japan. But [for me], not anymore. It happened already. That's [the] past. We have to look forward for the future. But it's nice to know the young kids know about our part of history. And then they can find hope from this show, I think. [Laughs] I'm just like a witness to all the world.

