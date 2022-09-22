Is IMAX Entering The Streaming Business?

It looks like the biggest screen in the theatrical biz is entering the Thunderdome of the streaming wars. In what appears to be an attempt to stay competitive in the streaming era, IMAX has acquired SSIMWAVE, a tech start-up from Canada that specializes in optimizing video quality and viewer experiences across multiple platforms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, IMAX allegedly shelled out $18.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in stock to make the deal, with an additional $4 million on the line in additional earnout payments if the projected operating goals are met. THR spoke with IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond who explained that this acquisition will allow the company to provide the highest possible quality video images regardless of screen or device, looking beyond their current giant screen theatrical market. "It's a streaming technology that takes images and maximizes the quality of them for any particular platform," he said. "If you're on an iPhone, it will have the best possible image on the iPhone."

The SSIMWAVE artificial intelligence software can detect what device or platform a viewer is using, and maximizes the visual experience to best suit their individual needs. Gelfond also explained that the determination of quality was done using real data from real people, so the enhancement technology has already been tested by human eyes — not just computer output. To make matters sweeter, this streaming technology is not exclusive to film and television, as they can also apply the enhancements to gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and even Mark Zuckerberg's pet project — Metaverse.