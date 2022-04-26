IMAX Teases An Ambitious Post-Blockbuster Future [CinemaCon 2022]

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and the industry convention is all about the future of, well, cinema. To that end, IMAX was present at the event this year and the company that has been a staple of the big-screen experience for decades teased what's to come in the future. And what does that future consist of, exactly? According to the company, they are moving into their so-called "third act" and it will be more "experiential" than what has come before, offering something beyond a typical night at the movies.

IMAX explained that the company's first act was documentaries, whereas the second act was blockbuster movies. And that phase has been quite successful, even in the post-pandemic blockbuster landscape. But this third act is going to involve more movies actually filmed in IMAX, not just movies presented in the premium format. To help make that happen, the company is building four new cameras to meet demand from the studio and filmmaker side of things. "People want to make memories, and IMAX is all about experience," the company stated during the presentation.

But what does it mean, in practice, for a company focused on presenting on-screen entertainment in a premium format to move beyond just screening blockbuster cinema?