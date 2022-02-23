IMAX Sees The Streaming Future, Could Pivot To Concerts And Live Events

IMAX: It isn't just for movies anymore!

It's hardly news that movie theater attendance is down since the pandemic. We have most films and TV series at our fingertips on streaming services in our homes, and we don't have to socially distance there. We can pause to use the bathroom, get snacks, or deal with kids. Our TVs are bigger now, and we don't have to watch commercials quite as much as we used to if we pay for the privilege. I saw a movie recently with almost 30 minutes of commercials and trailers before it, and it made me wish I was on my couch.

It seems that IMAX understands this, and is thinking of ways to get us back into theaters. IMAX is actually having a pretty good quarter after the devastation of the pandemic. According to THR, the company topped $244.46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic, and this latest quarter rose 15 percent over that, hitting $277 million with films like "Dune" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Not content with that, IMAX is branching out. In a phone interview with The New York Times, IMAX's chief executive Richard L. Gelfond spoke about doing live events and concerts to continue the profit rise. They've already started, with a recent concert from Kanye West streaming to 35 IMAX theaters. It was also streaming on Prime Video, but IMAX showings sold out. West did another concert on February 23, 2022, which streamed to 60 theaters, and that one almost sold out as well.