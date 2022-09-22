The Biggest Fashion Statements In House Of The Dragon

Some people watch "House of the Dragon" for the action. Some come for the soap opera-esque family drama. Some come to recreate the joys they felt during the early seasons of "Game of Thrones" and others hop aboard because they heard tell of Daemon Targaryen's chaotic antics and let's face it, Matt Smith is worth the hype. But the enlightened among us are tuning in, not for the sake of fire, blood, or sex — but to get another glorious glimpse at the latest in Westerosi fashion.

During its eight-season tenure, ""Thrones" took fashion very seriously and it often paid off in spades. Thanks to the work of costume designer Michele Clapton (who created most of the series costumes sans a brief departure to work on "The Crown,") the series regularly took home Emmy's — and even went on to influence the real-life fashion scene of the 2010s. Now, "House of the Dragon" costume designer Janey Temime has stepped up to the plate to deliver outfits that are similarly rich and detailed, but with the additional challenge of showcasing how this Westeros is different from the one we got to know in "Thrones."

Spoilers for the first five episodes of "House of the Dragon" follow.