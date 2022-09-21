The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In October 2022

At first, "Netflix & Chills" was very much a try-hard, "How do you do, fellow kids?" style of marketing line intended to promote Netflix's exclusive films and TV shows arriving in the annual lead-up to Halloween, be they horror-related or not. Since then, however, spooky season has become serious business for the streaming service.

Case in point: Halloween 2022 will see brand-new projects from the likes of horror extraordinaires Jordan Peele, Henry Selick, and Guillermo del Toro make their way onto Netflix in October, along with the latest spine-chilling series from "The Haunting" and "Midnight Mass" creator Mike Flanagan. That's on top of a slathering of docuseries covering (allegedly) paranormal activity, baffling unsolve mysteries, and supposedly haunted locations in the real-world. Really, whatever your preferred flavor of spookiness, Netflix is hoping to quench your thirst.

Should you find yourself in more of a throwback mood, Netflix will also make the James Gunn-penned live-action "Scooby-Doo" films available for streaming that month, along with Universal's original failed attempt to re-launch its monster movie universe, "Dracula Untold." And if you've been meaning to finally get around to watching one of Netflix's earliest original horror offerings, "Hemlock Grove," you'll want to get a move-on as it's leaving the streamer part-way into the month.

Here's a rundown of all the titles coming to Netflix in October 2022 (starting with some special picks).