Inside Amy Schumer Is Returning After A Six-Year Hiatus

I can't exactly argue that we as a society are over variety shows. In fact, one of my favorite shows of late falls into that category. "I Think You Should Leave," comedian Tim Robinson's Emmy-winning Netflix hit, is an absolute gem, and it's quickly become a comfort show that I know backwards and forwards. No other show of its kind has so quickly infiltrated the zeitgeist with its jokes and specificity. It certainly refreshed the sketch variety show concept that has been relatively stale since "Key & Peele" ended, with only "Saturday Night Live" to keep it afloat in recent years.

"Inside Amy Schumer" had its high points when it was on Comedy Central, with some great sketches that touched on the experience of the modern woman in today's society (read: some). It even received a Peabody Award, an acknowledgement that honors "a collection of stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day" and "shines a light on the Stories That Matter and are a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice, and equity," according to their website. But that was in 2014. The series also snagged two Primetime Emmy Awards the following year.