IDW's Crashing Is A Superhero Tale By Way Of A Medical Drama [Exclusive]
Superheroes have been at the forefront of pop culture now for more than two decades, thanks to the success of movies like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" in the early 2000s. But it can't just be DC and Marvel's A-listers like Batman and Captain America carrying this torch forever. More to the point, we could use more stories that bring us into the world of superheroes in a unique way.
That's where IDW's new miniseries "Crashing," which has just hit shelves, is worth putting on your radar — and we've got an exclusive look for you!
What we've got today is a unique look at Matthew Klein's five-issue miniseries, which offers a window into the process that illustrator Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell and lettererd Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou went through to get the book in our hands, in its finished form.
"Crashing" follows Rose Osler, a specialist whose focus is patients with Powers. She works at a hospital with a "No Powered Patients" policy. When a battle between Boston's protectors and destroyers erupts, Rose is trapped between saving the city's beloved hero by day and greatest villain at night. Except Rose could become a casualty when she's forced to risk her recovery. This artwork gives us a glimpse at what her life is like in a hospital in a world filled with super powered individuals.
A superhero genre mash-up
Aside from the details of the plot, the book is being described as part superhero thriller, sort of on the grittier side of things like "The Boys," by way of a medical drama, sort of like "Nurse Jackie." So with a little more edge than something like "Grey's Anatomy." As someone who has read the first issue, I can confirm that description is accurate.
One thing I can say for sure is that those who enjoy superheroes via movies and TV shows but haven't dug into the comics may have a tough time making that leap. It can be difficult and intimidating to look at decades and decades worth of stories, wondering where to begin.
What's nice about something like "Crashing" is that it provides a fresh jumping on point. Not only that, but it's going to be a miniseries, so it will have a beginning, middle, and end. And it could work well as a starting point for those looking to dive more into the medium of comics, given that they tend to inspire the biggest franchises in the world these days.
"Crashing" #1 is on shelves and available through digital comics retailers now.