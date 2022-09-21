IDW's Crashing Is A Superhero Tale By Way Of A Medical Drama [Exclusive]

Superheroes have been at the forefront of pop culture now for more than two decades, thanks to the success of movies like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" in the early 2000s. But it can't just be DC and Marvel's A-listers like Batman and Captain America carrying this torch forever. More to the point, we could use more stories that bring us into the world of superheroes in a unique way.

That's where IDW's new miniseries "Crashing," which has just hit shelves, is worth putting on your radar — and we've got an exclusive look for you!

What we've got today is a unique look at Matthew Klein's five-issue miniseries, which offers a window into the process that illustrator Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell and lettererd Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou went through to get the book in our hands, in its finished form.

"Crashing" follows Rose Osler, a specialist whose focus is patients with Powers. She works at a hospital with a "No Powered Patients" policy. When a battle between Boston's protectors and destroyers erupts, Rose is trapped between saving the city's beloved hero by day and greatest villain at night. Except Rose could become a casualty when she's forced to risk her recovery. This artwork gives us a glimpse at what her life is like in a hospital in a world filled with super powered individuals.