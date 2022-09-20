Superhero Bits: A New Black Adam TV Spot, Why New Line Didn't Make An Iron Man Movie & More

Dave Callaham is a very accomplished screenwriter who has spent some time working on some big franchises, including films from both Marvel and DC. But how do those experiences compare? In a recent chat with Austin Film Festival's On Story, Callaham compared writing "Wonder Woman 1984" to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The difference? In short, it comes down to ownership over the project.

"Wonder Woman [1984] was never mine and it never will be mine ... And none of these things are mine. But it was never my story to tell. I was just helping Patty out. Shang-Chi ... it's not mine, but I do feel a sense of — ownership's not the right word, but I'm very connected to that movie because of what it is, and what it represents for me, and what it represents for my family members, and what it represents for the culture."

So, from what he's saying, it sounds like Callaham was more of a gun for hire on "WW84" and actually had more of a say in what was going on with "Shang-Chi." Not to get into a whole thing here, but I think it seems fair to say that, based on his comments, Callaham probably isn't to blame for "Wonder Woman 1984" and that movie's shortcomings compared to its predecessor.