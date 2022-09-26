John David Washington Became Obsessed With His Own Research For Amsterdam

Washington refers to the "double victory," also known as the Double V campaign, which saw Black soldiers fighting for democracy overseas during World War II while simultaneously striving for equality on the home front. The campaign took its name from the "V for victory" gesture that became a rallying cry for freedom during the war.

"Amsterdam" is set in the years leading up to the war, and in the trailer for the movie, we see a flashback where Washington's aforementioned character, Harold, shakes hands with Christian Bale's one-eyed doctor, Burt Berendsen, on the battlefield during World War I. "You don't get here without things starting a long time ago," Burt narrates, possibly alluding to larger thematic concerns concerning the modern state of the U.S. and how history has led it here. "Amsterdam" re-teams Russell with Bale after their previous collaborations on "American Hustle" and "The Fighter," the latter of which won Bale the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

The trailer notably begins with a "dead white man" in a pine box being wheeled in, with Chris Rock's character, Milton King, not far behind. "Who you think's gonna get in trouble here?" he pointedly asks Harold. There also comes a moment when Burt says in his voiceover, "We swore to protect each other, no matter what." Yet we see him and Margot Robbie's nurse, Valerie Voze, both giving a shifty look as they share a group hug with Harold. There are further hints of a greater conspiracy that "altered the course of American history," and that may involve Black history, which some would say is synonymous with American history.

You can see how this and Washington's research all play out when "Amsterdam" hits theaters exclusively on October 7, 2022.