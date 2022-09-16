Max's Stranger Things Season 4 Fate Wasn't What Sadie Sink Was Expecting

"They never really tell us what's going to happen until we get the scripts, and when I got the script for episode 9, it said that Max dies but that she sort of comes back," Sink said. "It's uncertain, but she's not fully dead."

After Vecna and Eleven have a showdown in the Upside Down, Max dies. Fortunately, Eleven is able to use some of her powers to revive Max, who ends the season in a comatose state and is hooked up to machines in a hospital bed. "I didn't know the plan was to completely kill me off, which definitely would've been a very impactful ending," said Sink. "They've been saying in interviews that Max's state at the end of season 4 is intentional, crucial, and calculated in terms of how it's going to come to play in season 5 — I guess? I know nothing"

Max gets thrown through the wringer in season 4, carrying arguably the best scene in the series thus far. "Season 4 was a wild journey for her," Sink said. "I definitely knew nothing good would happen, but I was not expecting this — this was a crazy, crazy end." Given everything Max goes through, it seemed as if the Duffer Bros. were setting her up for something huge. Sink agreed, saying, "I thought either she was going to succeed in a really epic way, or it would be her downfall, and I guess we landed somewhere in the middle."