Star Wars: The Acolyte Becomes A Russian Doll Reunion As Charlie Barnett Joins Cast

Every announcement regarding the cast of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" further proves that Leslye Headland's new series is going to be a collection of Film Twitter favorites. The series is led by "The Hate U Give" and "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" star Amandla Stenberg with "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith, and "The Good Place" favorite Manny Jacinto also appearing. Today's announcement has us praying we're not caught in a time loop, as "Russian Doll" star Charlie Barnett joins the cast.

Barnett has been working for quite some time, with his breakthrough role on "Chicago Fire" before nabbing roles in "Valor," "Tales of the City," "Arrow," and "You." Headland is also the co-creator of "Russian Doll," which makes "The Acolyte" a bit of a reunion for the duo. Details on Barnett's character have not been released, but sources for The Hollywood Reporter believe the role will be in a supportive capacity. Not much has been made available regarding the series' plot, but we do know it will take place in the diminishing days of the High Republic, viewed as the golden age for Jedi.

This time period has been canonically traversed through "Star Wars" novels, but has yet to be shown on-screen. There's a high probability the prequel series will explore the return of the Sith and the development of their Dark Side powers, as "Star Wars" lore sees the Jedi as having apprentices, while the Siths have acolytes. If this means we'll get to see the wholesome cinnamon bun human of Alan Zaveri join the Dark Side, count me in.