Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk Is Open To Hollywood Stars Like Leonardo DiCaprio Joining The Show ... Eventually

South Korean filmmaker and Emmy award-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk of "Squid Game" is heading into season 2 of the smash-hit series, with Netflix inflating the show's giant, gold piggy bank of a budget, and not making Hwang wait a full decade to see his vision come to life. In a recent press conference following the show's history-making Emmy night, Hwang shared that the second season would once again take place in South Korea, but he would be more than willing to see the world expand to other areas if Netflix decides to pursue a third season. He mentioned that Hollywood A-listers were not part of his plan, but that his stance would "probably change" by the time a third season rolled around. Just about everyone in the industry has expressed their love and appreciation for the series, with Hwang pointing out that Leonardo DiCaprio has "said he is a big fan many times."

"Maybe if time allows and if chances allow we should ask him to join the game," said Hwang. "We have already joked about that." Hwang expects to start production sometime next year, for a second season premiere in 2024. He also revealed that he had settled on which games would be on display for the second season, without revealing what those games are. He's hoping that the media will keep a tight lip if that information ever becomes available, saying, "I beg you not to write articles about the games because the audience needs to feel the suspense and thrill of what's coming next," he said, before jokingly continuing: "If I get too drunk and babble, I ask you to suffocate me to stop me from giving spoilers."