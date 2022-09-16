Mission Impossible 8 Production Halted Due To A Very Sheepish Nemesis

The next two "Mission: Impossible" movies have suffered their fair share of setbacks. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and star/producer Tom Cruise have had to weather the pandemic, lots of crazy stunts, and other issues while attempting to get "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Part Two" in the can. Now, "MI8" has suffered another, albeit minor and kind of hilarious, setback.

As reported by Fox, filming on "Dead Reckoning Part Two" was briefly held up by a stray flock of sheep. Yes, a multi-million dollar Hollywood production with one of the biggest movie stars in the world, in one of the most successful franchises ever, had to hit the pause button because of some sheep. The animals were said to be passing through while McQuarrie and the team were attempting to get some much-needed shots done in the Lake District in England. Cruise reportedly just stood by and watched the animals do their thing, making room for them to pass on through.

It's not clear how long production was held up. Still, shutting down a film of that size for any amount of time can be costly, given the size of the crews on the cost of having to adjust a schedule. And, quite frankly, adding any more cost to these movies right now seems like a headache.