Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part Two Has Added Nick Offerman

"It's really fun and fascinating. There's a handful of very high caliber actors that I'm getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible," Offerman added. "Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience."

Aside from hearing Offerman talk about elan and panache, this is very exciting casting news. Offerman brings a fantastic mix of deadpan seriousness and gravitas with a healthy dose of humor that should blend quite well with the "Mission Impossible" films' tone. Throughout the years (but especially since McQuarrie took over directorial duties) the films have delivered the kind of serious and thrilling stakes you'd expect from a franchise about spies saving the world with enough jokes and comic relief characters to keep it from being too self-serious.

"And watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can't really describe it to people," Offerman added. "You have to be there. I've never seen anything like it. It's like they're painting an incredible mural and we're all the paints."

Does this mean Offerman will get to do his own Ethan Hunt-style stunts? Probably not, but wouldn't it be fun to see Nick Offerman doing his best Ron Swanson while hanging from the outside of a plane kicking off, or doing a halo jump? One can dream.

The cast of the film also includes Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff in addition of Tom Cruise himself.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will hit theaters first on July 14, 2023 before Offerman's debut in "Part Two" arrives in 2024.