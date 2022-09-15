Regé-Jean Page And Glen Powell Board Butch And Sundance TV Series From The Russo Brothers

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" can't outrun the posse of remakes in Hollywood, where everything old is new again. The Oscar-winning 1969 Western, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, is in the National Film Registry, and the American Film Institute has recognized it as one of the 100 greatest American movies of all time. It's a bona fide classic, and at first glance, the idea of redoing it as a TV series seems as iffy as the scene in Robert Altman's industry satire "The Player," where a screenwriter pitches "The Graduate, Part II." But executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo who directed two of the top five highest-grossing films of all time ("Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War"), are going to give it the old college try, anyway — and they're bringing Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell along for the ride.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an as-yet-untitled "Butch and Sundance" series has landed at Prime Video, which won a bidding war for the series between Disney+ and Peacock. Page, known for his role in Netflix's "Bridgerton" season 1, will play Butch, and Powell, seen flying high this year in "Top Gun: Maverick," will play Sundance. The series is billed as an alternate-history "reimagining" of Butch and Sundance, along the lines of Prime Video's four-season Philip K. Dick adaptation, "The Man in the High Castle." And it sounds like the streamer is hoping to go the shared-universe route with it, similar to AMC with Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles."