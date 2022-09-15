I Wanna Dance With Somebody Trailer: Naomi Ackie Looks Transformative As Whitney Houston

It's still hard to imagine how musical biopics can exist in a post "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" world, but the last few years have been bursting with big-budget biopics centered on some of the most iconic performers in music history. Jennifer Hudson belted her face off as Aretha Franklin in "Respect," Taron Egerton was downright dazzling as Elton John in "Rocketman," Austin Butler may be looking at an Oscar nomination for his turn in "Elvis," following a trend set by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody." Now, the queen of R&B is getting a high-profile film of her own, with Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston.

The upcoming film "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" comes from "Bohemian Rhapsody" screenwriter Anthony McCarten and groundbreaking director Kasi Lemmons ("Eve's Bayou," "Talk to Me," "Harriet"), with Ackie lip-syncing to Houston's unbelievable voice while embodying the remarkably talented woman the world lost too soon. The trailer features the tagline "The Whitney you never knew," which is a bold claim to make considering how vulturous the media has been about Houston's life since her untimely passing. This also isn't the first time "The Voice" has gotten the biopic treatment, with Angela Bassett directing Yaya DaCosta in the Lifetime Original Movie, "Whitney."

Will this new biopic from Sony actually deliver some untold stories? Only time will tell.