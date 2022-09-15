Halo Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Return Of The Video Game Adaptation

The Master Chief is back and — stop me if you've heard this before — he's ready to finish the fight. After a sprawling opening season introduced diehard gamers and casual viewers alike to the Paramount+ live-action take on "Halo," the sci-fi series is set to make its return for a second go-around depicting the epic war between 26th century humanity and the fearsome conglomerate of alien species known as the Covenant.

Originally brought to life in the critically-acclaimed and immensely popular "Halo" video game series, and the subject of decades of fevered demands to translate such material to the big screen, the valuable IP has instead found its home on streaming with a much more indirect approach than fans may have expected. Far from an exact, beat-for-beat adaptation of "Combat Evolved" or any other story set in the "Halo" universe, the Paramount+ series has largely forged its own original, winding path to telling the story of how the Master Chief John-117 ends up on the otherworldly Halo installation that gives the property its name.

Incredibly enough, the characters never quite made it there by the end of season 1 (physically, at least!), so that leaves plenty of material for subsequent seasons to follow up on and explore. The journey will continue for at least one more exciting batch of episodes, so read on to find out everything we know about "Halo" season 2 so far.