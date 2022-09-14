Why The Muppet Christmas Carol's Long Lost Song When Love Is Gone Got Cut (And How It's Coming To Disney+)

Everyone has their preferred screen rendition of "A Christmas Carol," and while I am partial to the 1951 film version (an inky black-and-white vision that captures the cold, chilly spirit of Charles Dickens' ghost story), my heart belongs to another re-telling. I refer, of course, to 1992's "The Muppet Christmas Carol," which is not only one of all-time best Muppet movies but also (no joke) one of the most historically accurate depictions of Victorian fashion put to film.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" was released two years after the death of The Muppets creator Jim Henson and is dedicated to both him and legendary Muppet puppeteer Richard Hunt (who died of complications related to HIV/AIDS less than 12 months prior to the movie's arrival). Henson was in the middle of talks with then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner to sell the Muppets to the Mouse House at the time of his death. It was, by most accounts, a very stressful deal that took a toll on Henson's well-being, so much so his close friend and collaborator Frank Oz blamed it for leading directly to the bacterial infection that would take Henson's life in a 2021 interview with The Guardian.

Perhaps the most infamous bit of behind-the-scenes trivia for "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is the removal of the original song "When Love is Gone" from the film's theatrical cut at the behest of Disney's former chairman, Jeffrey Katzenberg. /Film's Dalin Rowell was present at the movie's D23 Expo panel, where it was revealed the song will be restored to the version of the film streaming on Disney+ to mark its 30th anniversary. Director Brian Henson was also at the panel and recounted the tale of why "When Love is Gone" was dropped to begin with, only to end up nearly being lost to time.