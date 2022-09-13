Kaitlyn Robrock, The Voice Of Minnie Mouse, On Improvising, Voicing A Tusken Raider, And More [Exclusive Interview]

I would love to hear about how you got interested in voice acting in the first place and how you started your career.

I was raised on Looney Tunes and the old Disney shorts and I've always loved animation in that respect. But I never thought about voiceover animation until I saw "Aladdin." I knew who Robin Williams was, because he was in "Hook" the year before, which was one of my favorite movies. And seeing him in "Aladdin" as the genie, that showed me, "Oh, I know that voice. It's a person who can do the voices of cartoons. Of course, they can. I want to do that."

I thought if you're going to do that, you got to be on Broadway, because all these Disney princesses are phenomenal Broadway performers. And that didn't work out the way I thought it would. When I moved back from New York, I didn't know where to go for voiceover. But by then, the internet had given us these tools and I took voiceover classes with Bob Bergen, Richard Horvitz, and Mary Lynn Wissner. That's how I got my start in voiceover and learned how to do it appropriately.

Do you have any advice for people looking to get into voice acting? Something you wish you knew then that you know now?

Don't worry at first about expensive elements to this career, like a really expensive shotgun mic or a super high-end demo that's been manipulated to make you sound amazing. All that doesn't bring you talent or understanding of that world. Focus on learning how to act or how to bring points of views to each kind of archetype of character.

It doesn't matter if you don't have a range of sounds in your voice. Jenny Slate has one voice; John Goodman, one voice; Jason Alexander, one voice. But they are so good at acting and the point of view of their archetypes that it doesn't matter that their voice is exactly the same. It's still a different person.

I think stage acting is the best teaching tool for voiceover. In animation, you got to perform for the back of the theater. You've got to show the change in emotion in your voice — they can't see your eyebrows narrowing or your lips quivering.