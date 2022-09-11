Percy Jackson And The Olympians Teaser: Being A Demigod Is Dangerous
Book adaptations are tricky business. There's so much expectation and weight behind that more often than not it's advised to try not to get your hopes up. That hasn't stopped any of us from giving into the hype, though, and after seeing the teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," it's difficult not to feel that hope bubbling up beneath the surface.
We're already on good footing here, though. Rick Riordan, the author of the books, is heavily involved. After his rightful criticisms of the film series, having Riordan's signature on the series should settle fans' fears. Also, they didn't age up the characters this time and, with an eight episode season order, viewers will get more time to spend with Percy and his friends this go-round.
Featuring a brand-new cast of tweens, the series follows the titular Percy Jackson through a journey of self-discovery. At the age of twelve, he discovers that he is a demigod. As if he doesn't have enough problems learning about his powers, the sy god Zeus then accuses Percy of stealing his master lighting bolt. The first season will cover Percy's search for the bolt and attempts to restore order and peace to Olympus before it's too late.
Filming started in June and, while there isn't an exact date set still for release (the trailer simply says "streaming soon,") Disney gave fans a little taste of what's to come during D23 Expo. Get ready to immerse yourself below.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser
James Bobin ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold") directed the pilot episode of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" from a script penned by Riordan and Jonathan Steinberg. Between Bobin's handling of fun tone and Steinberg's long-running credentials in TV, again, we're in good hands here.
Walker Scobell will play the titular Percy Jackson, and is joined by Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively. The series also stars Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Jason Mantzoukas as the Greek god Dionysus, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Megan Mullally as called Alecto, Timm Shar as Gabe, Virginia Kull as Sally.
Based on the teaser alone, it seems like the team has already done well in setting the immersive tone needed to get us into the headspace of Percy Jackson. Being a demigod is dangerous. That's clear from the voiceover we hear as the camera pans through Camp Half-Blood. And, for our young hero, Percy, that danger will follow him all throughout his journey.
If you weren't fond of the Greek pantheon before "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," you might be once it becomes available for streaming on Disney+.