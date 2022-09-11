Percy Jackson And The Olympians Teaser: Being A Demigod Is Dangerous

Book adaptations are tricky business. There's so much expectation and weight behind that more often than not it's advised to try not to get your hopes up. That hasn't stopped any of us from giving into the hype, though, and after seeing the teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," it's difficult not to feel that hope bubbling up beneath the surface.

We're already on good footing here, though. Rick Riordan, the author of the books, is heavily involved. After his rightful criticisms of the film series, having Riordan's signature on the series should settle fans' fears. Also, they didn't age up the characters this time and, with an eight episode season order, viewers will get more time to spend with Percy and his friends this go-round.

Featuring a brand-new cast of tweens, the series follows the titular Percy Jackson through a journey of self-discovery. At the age of twelve, he discovers that he is a demigod. As if he doesn't have enough problems learning about his powers, the sy god Zeus then accuses Percy of stealing his master lighting bolt. The first season will cover Percy's search for the bolt and attempts to restore order and peace to Olympus before it's too late.

Filming started in June and, while there isn't an exact date set still for release (the trailer simply says "streaming soon,") Disney gave fans a little taste of what's to come during D23 Expo. Get ready to immerse yourself below.