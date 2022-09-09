Snow White Footage Description: It's Gal Gadot Versus Rachel Zegler [D23]

Disney is currently hard at work remaking pretty much every single successful animated feature into a live-action version, and they've finally returned to the film where it all began: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." The upcoming film from "The Amazing Spider-Man" director Mark Webb will expand on the 1937 animated classic and will star Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") as the title character. Starring opposite Zegler is Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, as the Evil Queen. As a part of Disney's D23 celebrations, Gadot and Zegler stepped out on the stage in Anaheim, California to share a brief clip from the film and their excitement about bringing this magical movie to life.

Zegler exploded onto the scene in Spielberg's "West Side Story," earning the role of Maria when she was only 16 years old by sending in a video of herself belting out two of the musical's main songs. It's a good thing that we know she can really sing, because this version of "Snow White" seems to be leaning into the musicality of early Disney animated features. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical duo behind "The Greatest Showman" and "La La Land," have joined the team behind "Snow White" and are writing new songs to join some of the classic favorites from the original. The soundtrack to this could end up being pretty great, and the movie doesn't sound too terrible either.