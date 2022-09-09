Indiana Jones 5 Concept Art Teases Indy's Final Globetrotting Adventure [D23]
It is almost time to go on one (presumably) last ride with Indiana Jones, as Harrison Ford is putting on the fedora once again for "Indiana Jones 5." One can only hope that this will turn out to be a more fitting send-off for Ford's iconic character than "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Whether or not there is a future beyond that is another question entirely. So, what is this follow-up going to look like? We don't have a trailer just yet, but what we do have are some fresh new images from the D23 convention floor!
Our very own Ethan Anderton is on hand at D23 to bring the happenings to you, dear readers, as they happen. Today, he brings us these photos of "Indy 5" from Disney's big expo, which consist of some new costumes from the film, as well as some rather intriguing concept art. Truthfully, they raise more questions than answers, but the big takeaway? This absolutely looks like an "Indiana Jones" movie.
Let's start with the costumes, which look like they could have been ripped right from "Raiders of the Lost ark." While they're obviously going to look much different with the actors in them and in-action on screen, they look quite authentic here. But what we really need to talk about is what we see in the concept art on display on the D23 floor, because it certainly warrants discussion.
A familiar face?
Above, we have one piece of art that shows us a bustling city street as Indy talks to a cab driver with something in his hand. He appears to be distracted by the hotel in the distnance. Who wouldn't be? It looks enchanting. If director James Mangold, who took over for Steven Spielberg, manages to make that pop on screen, this setting could be something special.
But it's this photo, in particular, in combination with the costumes, that leads one to scratch their head a bit. The costume on the left very much calls to mind Toht, played by Ronald Lacey in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." As fans will surely recall, he had his face melted off at the end of the film in one of the most memorable sequences from the entire franchise. So, we're not saying he's returning, but it is downright remarkable just how much that concept art and that costume make the character look like Toht. Maybe that's who Mads Mikkelsen is playing?
The other pieces of art offer us a look at a chase through some city streets, seemingly in the same city that hotel is located in, as well as the exploration of a tomb of some kind. That image in particular looks very much like classic Indy stuff. It also looks like it could be from the same sequence that the first-look photo of Ford in the film was taken from. Either way, this is some really encouraging art, and it has us feeling cautiously optimistic.
Joining Ford on this new adventure will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Shaunette Renée Wilson ("The Resident"), Toby Jones ("Captain America: The First Avenger"), and Antonio Banderas ("The Mask of Zorro")
"Indiana Jones 5" is currently set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.