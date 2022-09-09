Indiana Jones 5 Concept Art Teases Indy's Final Globetrotting Adventure [D23]

It is almost time to go on one (presumably) last ride with Indiana Jones, as Harrison Ford is putting on the fedora once again for "Indiana Jones 5." One can only hope that this will turn out to be a more fitting send-off for Ford's iconic character than "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Whether or not there is a future beyond that is another question entirely. So, what is this follow-up going to look like? We don't have a trailer just yet, but what we do have are some fresh new images from the D23 convention floor!

Our very own Ethan Anderton is on hand at D23 to bring the happenings to you, dear readers, as they happen. Today, he brings us these photos of "Indy 5" from Disney's big expo, which consist of some new costumes from the film, as well as some rather intriguing concept art. Truthfully, they raise more questions than answers, but the big takeaway? This absolutely looks like an "Indiana Jones" movie.

Ethan Anderton

Ethan Anderton

Let's start with the costumes, which look like they could have been ripped right from "Raiders of the Lost ark." While they're obviously going to look much different with the actors in them and in-action on screen, they look quite authentic here. But what we really need to talk about is what we see in the concept art on display on the D23 floor, because it certainly warrants discussion.