A couple years ago, Deadpool 2 featured a literal blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role for Brad Pitt as an invisible member of the mercenary squad known as X-Force. That was enough to skyrocket the actor to fame and land him an Oscar-winning role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Before that, no one knew who he was. But Pitt is now a huge star, and he’ll be reuniting with one of his Deadpool co-stars for his next movie.

Bullet Train is a new action thriller at Sony Pictures from Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, who also directed the aforementioned Marvel Comics movie. So it should come as no surprise that he’s bringing in Zazie Beetz to take a supporting role in the film alongside Brad Pitt.

Deadline has news on Zazie Beetz joining the Bullet Train cast, which also includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Beyond the basic premise of having a group of assassins on a speeding train in Tokyo, which sounds like John Wick meets Murder on the Orient Express, there are few details known about the movie, including who Beetz will be playing.

As for any other details on Bullet Train, they’re pretty sparse. The movie is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka, which is being adapted by Zak Olkewicz, but English translations of the book are hard to come by, so most of the details aren’t readily available, so it’s not clear how loyal the adaptation will be to the book. For example, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been reported to play the character Tangerine, who is actually one of a pair of twin brothers. But we don’t know if the actor will be playing two roles or if the brothers have been combined into a single character.

At the very least, with David Leitch on board as director, we know the action will be spectacular. Leitch has proven to have a lot of style with movies like Atomic Blonde and John Wick in his past. But Hobbs & Shaw, while a fun time at the movies, left something to be desired. Hopefully Bullet Train veers more into the quality of his early work and the confines of an established franchise won’t hold him back.