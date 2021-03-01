Last year, Alex Winter returned alongside Keanu Reeves in the long-anticipated Bill and Ted Face the Music. But he also got musical in another way last year by directing Zappa, a documentary about famed musician Frank Zappa, who released a whopping 62 albums across his lifetime, dabbling in rock, pop, jazz, jazz fusion, orchestral arrangements and musique concrète.

With unprecedented access to the musician’s estate, Zappa is a chronicle of the musician’s life and career, from his humble beginnings sleeping inside the recording studio to selling out stadiums around the world. If you missed the movie when it was released last fall, you can catch it on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD starting tomorrow, March 2. In fact, we’re giving away a Blu-ray copy of Zappa signed by Alex Winter himself.

Here’s the trailer for Zappa from Magnolia Pictures:

Winter’s documentary shines a light on Frank Zappa as a band leader, father, recording artist, political disruptor and, above all else, a musical iconoclast whose influence continues to vibrate amongst the biggest musical hits today. That’s why he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1995.

Here’s the official synopsis for Zappa:

With unfettered access to the Zappa Vault and all its archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

To enter for a chance to win the Blu-ray copy of Zappa signed by Alex Winter, send an e-mail HERE with the subject line ZAPPA and answer this question: which musician deserves an all-encompassing documentary and hasn’t received it yet?

The contest will end at 11:59 P.M. PT on Thursday, March 4, so be sure to have your entries in before then.

If you don’t win, be sure to pick up Zappa on Blu-ray, DVD or Digital or rent it on VOD through Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, FandangoNOW and more starting on March 2.