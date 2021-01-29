We finally have the date of the HBO Max premiere for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. HBO Max has set the release date for this March, announcing the arrival with three new teaser posters. Check them out below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18, 2021. HBO announced the official release date of the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length Max Original “feature film,” further confirming that the release will be as a movie, and not as a miniseries as it had originally been billed.

However, there is no mention of a theatrical release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as had been buzzed about in recent weeks. One thing of note about this release date is that it comes just one day before Marvel launches its next Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on March 19.

The announcement came with the debut of three new teaser posters, which you can see below.

WarnerMedia is going all-in with its release of the film, complete with a cross-platform promotional campaign. The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which appears to be the final title, will be accompanied by a soundtrack release on WaterTower Music, a curated collection from Warner Bros. Consumer Products available exclusively at DC Shop, and an immersive, at-home dining experience in the US and UK with Wonderland at Home.

The company is also using the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League to launch its international rollout of HBO Max across Europe, including in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Central Europe, Spain, and Portugal, as well as Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan.

Here is the synopsis for Zack Snyder’s Justice League: