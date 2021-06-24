If getting an HBO Max subscription was just too daunting of a prospect for the opportunity to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we have good news. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing the director’s cut of the DC Comics superhero movie on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this fall. However, if you’re looking for special features diving into the making of the redux, you’re probably going to be disappointed.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Release

September 7, 2021 will see Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. The home video release comes after HBO Max debuted the director’s cut of the movie back in March, answering the demand from a vocal group of Zack Snyder fans who wanted to see his original vision for the superhero ensemble that never made it to theaters.

The new cut of Justice League clocks in at a whopping 242 minutes, but thankfully it’s broken up into chapters which makes it easy to watch in sections, almost like a miniseries. At the very least, the movie is fascinating in its delivery of something truly epic, even if it’s also flawed. As our own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review:

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League is very long, but it never drags. The narrative is constantly moving, constantly introducing us to new worlds, new characters, new action set pieces. An ultra slow-motion sequence where The Flash saves a woman (a woefully underused Kiersey Clemons) from a massive car accident, complete with CGI hot dogs from a smashed hot dog cart flying through the air, all while a dreamy cover of Tim Buckley’s “Song to the Siren” plays, is somehow both very dumb and very enchanting. In fact, “very dumb and very enchanting” could sum up Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a whole. There was never a single moment where I bought the story Snyder was selling, but I did enjoy his attempt to create a superhero movie that rises above the din.”

Where Are the Special Features?

Even though physical media fans will be happy to have Zack Snyder’s Justice League available in the highest quality format possible for home video, the actual release seems pretty disappointing. In the press release announcing the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, there are no special features listed. It’s simply a bare bones release of the movie, and that’s it. Not even the black and white cut of the film is included in this release.

Of all the Zack Snyder movies in the DC Extended Universe, this is the one that most deserves a glimpse behind the scenes. How did Zack Snyder finish the movie? What ideas were still left on the cutting room floor? These are all questions that could be thoroughly answered with a series of featurettes, or even a documentary. Perhaps special features will be announced at a later date.

However, since Zack Snyder’s Justice League didn’t seem to make as much of an impact as HBO Max hoped, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment likely didn’t want to spend any extra money to add special features to the home video release.

Here’s the home video synopsis for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which you can pre-order now, :