In less than a few weeks, we’ll finally get a chance to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Ever since Joss Whedon‘s disappointing version of the DC Comics superhero ensemble arrived in the fall of 2017, fans have been demanding to see what the original cut of the movie would have been like if Zack Snyder hadn’t stepped away from the production. They’ll finally get their chance when the roughly four-hour cut of the movie comes to HBO Max in March, and a new clip was revealed this weekend.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Clip

Zack Snyder debuted the above clip during the IGN Fan Fest online this weekend. Dubbed “The Mother Box Origins,” the sequence is entirely computer animated, showing the history of the superheroes who make up the Justice League. Chock full of references to the previous DC Comics movies featuring Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), the sequence is essentially the Mother Boxes taking the form of statues. It’s made rather moody by having the Tom Waits song “Time” playing over the whole sequence.

Even though this is said to be a clip from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it’s not entirely clear how this fits into the movie. It feels like an opening or closing credits sequence, and that may end up being exactly what it is. The imagery isn’t clear enough to tell a story for those who haven’t seen Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, or Aquaman, so it’s not really something that could effectively be used to catch general audiences up on these characters. It only makes sense as a credit sequence.

Zack Snyder had this to say about the clip when he debuted it this weekend:

“I doodled all those. There’s a million Easter eggs in it, and if you go look there’s storylines that I had been working on that if the film had been continued or if you look at the past histories, there’s a bunch of little details in there for everybody,” he teased. “It’s really worth taking a long slow look at because it’s really fun, and I think for fans it’s really a treat.”

If you didn’t catch the IGN Fan Fest panel, you can watch it right here:

We won’t have to wait long to see if Zack Snyder’s Justice League is worth the wait. It arrives on HBO Max internationally starting on March 18, 2021, and it will also be available in many global markets that don’t have HBO Max. Here’s the official synopsis: