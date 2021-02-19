Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going international. The long-awaited Snyder Cut is already set to premiere in the U.S. on HBO Max in March, and now it’s been revealed that the flick will roll out the same day worldwide in all markets, with the exception of China, France, and Japan, where release dates are still to be determined. We’re talking on-demand, digital download, and streaming here, by the way – not theaters.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide in all markets on the same day as in the U.S. on March 18 via on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming. #SnyderCut #SnydercutWorldwide (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WPdr5wXgta — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 19, 2021

If you’re outside the United States and wondering when and how you’ll be able to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League, here’s your answer: the same day as pretty much everyone else. The movie is hitting HBO Max in the states on March 18, and now it’s been confirmed that the fabled Snyder Cut is also heading to all markets worldwide – except China, France, and Japan. The feature film will be available in each market via one of the following distribution options – PVOD, PEST, EST, SVOD, TVOD, HBO linear, and on HBO Go (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories), or via a local TV provider. Additional details for each specific market will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is, of course, the long-awaited, much-talked-about Snyder Cut – filmmaker Zack Snyder‘s preferred version of Justice League. The version that arrived in theaters in 2017 was primarily composed of reshoots done by Joss Whedon, and ever since then, fans have been demanding to see Snyder’s version. WarnerMedia helped make that a reality by throwing $70 million at Snyder and letting him go back and finish his cut by adding new VFX and even shooting one new scene. The end result is a four-hour movie – and honestly, it’s probably best that this thing is destined for streaming and VOD. I know lots of people want to see this on the big screen, but sitting in a theater for four hours, in the middle of a pandemic, seems like a bad idea.

The film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J.K. Simmons. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on characters from DC, with Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, and Ben Affleck.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”