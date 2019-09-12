New York Comic-Con is coming in just a few weeks, and along with all the usual news that comes out of the convention about blockbuster movies and your favorite and newly anticipated TV shows, there is also plenty of exclusive merchandise. Since this is one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the United States, exclusive Funko POPs will be there in full force, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite reveals that will be on sale at the convention. Check out the NYCC Funko POPs below.

It wouldn’t be Comic-Con without some Marvel related Funko POPs releases, and that includes Tony Stark wielding the Infinity Stones from the end of Avengers: Endgame, Stan Lee as he appeared in his cameo from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and some other Marvel Comics-inspired figures that you can see above.

Believe it or not, there are still more Back to the Future POPs to be made. This time, it’s Marty McFly in a radiation suit, just as he appears in George McFly’s bedroom when he pretends to be Darth Vader from the planet Vulcan and threatens to melt the kid’s brain if he doesn’t ask Lorraine to the Enchantment Under the Sea dance.

Pixar gets some love at the convention too, and that includes a spectacular Up two-pack of Kevin the colorful bird, as well as Carl’s house with all the balloons attached to it. Honestly, I wish they would just sell the house, because as much as I love Kevin, I don’t really need him to go along with the house. Plus the creepy ventriloquist dummy from Toy Story 4 is coming too.

There are already a bunch of new POPs of The Office characters out there, and now one more is coming with a Funko POP of his own. Dwight Schrute’s latest figure has him holding the bobblehead that Angela gives him, but that bobblehead also looks like a Funko POP, so that’s pretty cute.

Samurai Jack enters the Funko POP scene for the first time ever in this two-pack that features the titular character and his arch nemesis Aku. More than likely these will be offered individually outside the convention, but not in this two-pack.

Another first for Funko POPs is MTV’s beloved high school student Daria. She looks just as unimpressed with the world as a vinyl figure as she did in the animated series, making her the perfect recreation of the signature 90s character.

In one of the most memorable scenes from Stranger Things 3, a last minute save from Dustin comes in the form of his Utah girlfriend Suzie giving them just the numbers they need to pull off a big world-saving heist. But before that, she wants to hear Dustin sing the theme from The Neverending Story, and that moment is captured with this Funko POP.

A new giant-sized Funko POP is on the way in the Harry Potter line, and it will make Hagrid much more happy. Madame Maxime from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is getting an appropriately sized 6-inch POP figure, and Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch and his cat Mrs. Norris will be joining her.

Finally, with the release of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot around the corner, we’ve got the first ever Funko POP figures of the duo’s superhero alter egos Bluntman and Chronic. Will we also get the new versions as played by Val Kilmer and Melissa Benoist in the new movie? We’ll have to wait and see.

***

Those are all the NYCC Funko POPs we’re interested in so far, but there might be more to come so stay tuned. And don’t worry if you can’t make it to the convention to pick these up, because Funko usually has many shared exclusives that will also be available at various retailers during the convention, so keep your ear to the ground for that information too.