We won’t belabor the point. Y: The Last Man fans have been waiting very, very patiently to see an adaptation of the hit comic series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Pia Guerra brought to life in all its live-action glory. There’s still a bit more of a wait until the anticipated day finally arrives, unfortunately, but FX on Hulu is making up for it by releasing new footage of their upcoming series to tide fans over until then. You can watch the full trailer below.

Y: The Last Man Trailer

Finally, plenty of action to dig into and speculate about! The previous trailer went light on the actual footage, choosing instead to set the tone by laying out the basic premise. After numerous delays and production setbacks that likely turned this project into something of a vague curiosity to general audiences, we can’t really blame anyone for taking things slow to start with. Thankfully, that’s all changing with this latest trailer, which reveals plenty more details on the story and is sure to catch up newbies with devoted fans in a big way.

That story, as informed readers know all too well, follows the last remaining survivors of a catastrophic global plague event that mysteriously wipes out all sentient life that happens to contain a Y chromosome. Only one last man named Yorick Brown — and his pet Capuchin monkey Ampersand, importantly — are spared the devastation.

In the highly-anticipated series, Yorick will be played by Ben Schnetzer, who replaced Barry Keoghan, who had to part ways due to what’s believed to be scheduling conflicts (he can be seen in another one of his patented, memorably unlikable performances in The Green Knight). Joining him will be established actress Diane Lane as Senator Jennifer Brown, along with Ashley Romans as Agent 355 (who is replacing Lashana Lynch) and Olivia Thirlby (similarly stepping in for the original casting of Imogen Poots).

Y: The Last Man is scheduled to debut on September 13, exclusively on FX on Hulu. You can check out the synopsis below: