While Lana Wachowski is currently going solo as the director of the upcoming The Matrix 4, Lilly Wachowski is turning back to TV as the co-writer of Work in Progress, a Showtime comedy created by and starring Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany. Described as a “comedy about being out and down,” Work in Progress is a quirky LGBTQ comedy series coming to Showtime this December. Watch the Work in Progress trailer below.

Work in Progress Trailer

Based on McEnany’s solo show, which was originally produced in 2016 at the iO Theater in Chicago, Work in Progress follows a depressed “self-identified fat, queer dyke” who stumbles through a series of misfortunes before a new relationship unexpectedly turns her life around. But those misfortunes sure are bad: they involve her therapist dying in the middle of a session, meeting SNL alum Julia Sweeney whose “It’s Pat” character ruined her life, and screaming “My life is harder than anybody else’s!” in the presence of a disabled child. While wrestling with her anxieties and trying to “figure out how to be better,” Abby strikes up a relationship with Chris, a handsome trans man who is surprisingly understanding of her troubles.

Work in Progress seems like a fun, smart LGBTQ-centric show that could go on to be a huge success. After all, we saw how turning a one-woman show into an acclaimed TV series can go really well.

Created by McEnany and Tim Mason and co-written by Lilly Wachowski in Wachowski’s first project post-Sense 8, the series also stars Karin Anglin and Celeste Pechous.

Here is the synopsis for Work in Progress:

Abby is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany co-created and stars in this uniquely human comedy series.

Work in Progress premieres on Showtime Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11/10c.