It feels like it’s been decades since the first official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 was released, and in a way, it has — since the first trailer dropped in December 2019, we’ve lived through a decade’s worth of bad news and bad headlines, culminating in the pandemic that is still ongoing. That pandemic resulted in the delay of Patty Jenkins‘ highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, which is now set to hit theaters this October. So to build excitement for Wonder Woman 1984 (and to get people excited enough to go back to theaters for it), Warner Bros. has debuted a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer at this weekend’s DC FanDome virtual event. Watch the new trailer below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

It’s been over six decades since Diana (Gal Gadot) first entered the world of man during the events of Wonder Woman, which lands us smack dab in the middle of the 1980s, Hollywood’s hottest decade right now. But despite the obvious nostalgia ploy, there are signs that this decade makes Wonder Woman 1984 more timely than you would expect.

Diana faces off against two villains in this film: Kristen Wiig‘s Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, who in the comics is an archaeologist cursed and possessed by an evil entity that takes the form of an anthropomorphic cheetah, one of Wonder Woman’s most famous archenemies. And there’s Pedro Pascal‘s villainous Maxwell Lord, a wealthy and fraudulent businessman who is a thinly veiled Trump metaphor. Pair that with the setting of Washington, D.C., and you’ve got a comic book movie that seems like it’s rife with political commentary. Or at least, a kind of pointed critique.

Gadot returns as Diana/Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984, as does — most curiously — Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the World War I spy whom Diana thought long dead. Jenkins directs and co-writes the film with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. Warner Bros. debuted the trailer at its 24-hour virtual event DC FanDome, which featured panels and new footage from its most highly anticipated DC film and TV projects.

Here’s the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2, 2020 after being pushed back from August 14.