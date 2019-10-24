It was all but a given, but now it’s official: Pedro Pascal is indeed playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal’s character’s identity was kept secret for a while, but the minute the first image of him in costume arrived the assumption was that he was playing the villainous Lord. Now, director Patty Jenkins has confirmed it via social media.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything regarding Wonder Woman 1984, so here’s Patty Jenkins to give us a quick update. In case you had yet to connect the dots, the director is all but confirming that Pedro Pascal is playing the character. For comparison, here’s an image of Pascal in character.

Per the DC Wiki, “Maxwell Lord is a wealthy businessman and entrepreneur responsible for organizing the Justice League International. Taking an interest in their management, he secured United Nations sponsorship for the League and acted as their leader for several years. During Invasion! he discovered he was a metahuman with powerful mind control abilities. He eventually betrayed the Justice League International, killed Ted Kord and attempted to eliminate all metahumans. His other aliases have included Black King and Lord Havok.”

Mind control, eh? I wonder if that’ll come into play in the film. Gal Gadot is back as Diana/Wonder Woman, and Chris Pine is returning as well, reprising his role as Steve Trevor – which is surprising, since his character died in the first movie, and since this sequel is set in the ’80s, and if Trevor were still alive he should look much, much older.

Lord isn’t the only villain in the movie. Kristen Wiig is also on board as Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah.

In Wonder Woman 1984, “Diana Prince comes into conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and finds a formidable foe by the name of the Cheetah.” The first trailer for the movie is set to premiere this December at CCXP 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020.