Wolfgang Puck is one of the most famous chefs on the planet. Known as the chef to the stars, his restaurant Spago is a Los Angeles hot spot for the biggest celebs in Hollywood, and he’s known for catering many Academy Awards parties. But there’s so much more to Wolfgang Puck than being a celebrity chef, and a new documentary coming to Disney+ later this month will get up close and personal with the man who got people to start noticing who was cooking some of the best food around.

Wolfgang Documentary Trailer

Wolfgang is a new feature documentary that takes a look at the life and career of Wolfgang Puck, starting in his childhood and following his daily work as a chef today. There’s so much that people don’t know about this Austrian legend and how he rose to fame around the world.

David Gelb, director of Jiro Dreams of Sushi and co-creator of the Netflix series Chef’s Table, directs and produces the documentary, which is an official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival this year. For anyone who has an appreciation for the art of food and those who are masters of it, this looks like a must-watch.

If you’d like to know more about Wolfgang Puck’s endeavors, you can also check out The Event on HBO Max. Here’s the official synopsis for Wolfgang:

Wolfgang is a Disney+ original documentary film chronicling the inspiring true story of Wolfgang Puck, a man who survived a troubled childhood filled with a series of challenging obstacles and whose perseverance led him to become one of the most prolific chefs of our time and a household name. As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgement from Ma Maison’s owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck’s new American cuisine and personality. Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a “celebrity chef” with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life.

Wolfgang premieres on Disney+ on June 25, 2021.