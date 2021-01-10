Cooking shows are a dime a dozen nowadays, but they don’t all have an iconic chef and restauranteur like the legendary Wolfgang Puck. But HBO Max’s upcoming series The Event: Inside Wolfgang Puck Catering will take us inside the kitchen of Puck’s catering company, which is responsible for some of the most impressive entertainment events in Hollywood and around the world. Check out The Event trailer below and see what goes into making some delectable dishes.

The Event: Inside Wolfgang Puck Catering Documentary Trailer

HBO Max’s new four-episode series will go behind the scenes Wolfgang Puck Catering, described as the “holy grail of catering,” as they prepare for four high-profile events, including The Screen Actors Guild Awards and the premiere party for HBO’s Westworld. For anyone who has ever been curious about how these glitzy and glamorous parties are put together, this is for you.

It all seems a little melodramatic for people to be so intense about getting food out for a party, so hopefully that’s not nearly as prominent as it seems in this trailer. Frankly, I’d rather hear more about the preparation of the food from the chefs and Wolfgang Puck himself. I don’t think we need to make it seem like these events are really the most important parties on the planet, especially with so much chaos going on in the world. Obviously they need to impress the right people to keep landing major gigs, but there’s a high-falutin perspective here that feels like a little too much, but that’s probably why they’re so good at what they do.

The Event is executive produced by David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe (Naked and Afraid, The Kennedy Detail), and co-directed by Eamon Harrington and John Watkin (The Alzheimer Project).

Known as the crème de la crème of the industry, Wolfgang Puck Catering is responsible for some of the nation’s most legendary corporate, cultural, and entertainment events. Placing viewers both behind-the-scenes and inside these lavish affairs, The Event follows renowned restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and members of his skilled catering team through every step of their intricate execution process. Each episode features a different high-profile event – from the SAG Awards to HBO’s “Westworld” premiere party – offering access to trade secrets and an unprecedented look into the creative development, planning, and immense scope of running a world-renowned catering company.

The Event debuts on HBO Max on January 14, 2021.