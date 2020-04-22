After Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit failed to make much of an impact at the box office, Paramount is gearing up to venture into another corner of that fictional universe with Without Remorse, a new film focused on a character that was also created by author Tom Clancy. The spy thriller, which stars Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther), was initially set to hit theaters this September, but now Paramount has bumped it into the release slot previously held by Venom 2 (before that superhero film gained its glorious new title).

Without Remorse Release Date Delayed

Paramount has delayed Without Remorse from September 18, 2020 to October 2, 2020 – sliding it into the spot which was previously held by Andy Serkis’s Venom sequel and only vacated yesterday, after Venom: Let There Be Carnage was delayed by eight months. The early October period has been valuable territory for studios looking to rake in lots of cash and maybe even score a few award nominations, which could very well be the case here. The film is written by Taylor Sheridan, who earned an Oscar nomination for his script for Hell or High Water, and it’s not out of the question that a film like this could land a nomination or two of its own. Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) is directing.

Without Remorse is a military thriller starring Michael B. Jordan as ex-Navy SEAL-turned-CIA-operative John Kelly (aka John Clark), who first showed up in Clancy’s novels (17 of them in total) and later appeared in multiple movies, portrayed first by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger and later by Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears. Those films focused on Jack Ryan, but this one will tell the origin story of John Kelly, following his quest for vengeance after his girlfriend is killed by a Baltimore drug lord.

Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four) co-stars as Robert Ritter, the CIA deputy director of operations who helped recruit Kelly into the organization, and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim) will play Karen Greer, a potential love interest for Jordan’s John Kelly. A character named Admiral Greer has been played by James Earl Jones in three previous films and by Wendell Pierce in Amazon’s ongoing Jack Ryan series, but Karen Greer has never appeared in any of Clancy’s novels or adaptations of them. Might she be the person who eventually goes on to secure the Admiral position this time around? Perhaps we’ll find out when the movie arrives in theaters on its new release date of October 2, 2020.