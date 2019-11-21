Michael B. Jordan has upheld the legacy of Apollo Creed and taken on the king of Wakanda, and now he’ll dive into the world of Tom Clancy in Without Remorse, an adaptation of the book of the same name that focuses on one of the author’s recurring characters. The first Without Remorse teaser trailer has arrived, and while it doesn’t really feature much footage, it does promise an intriguing mystery set in the heart of the military. Watch below.

Without Remorse Teaser Trailer

In Without Remorse, Michael B. Jordan will be playing John Clark, a CIA operative who has worked alongside Jack Ryan in various novels and movies. Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber previously played the character in Clear and Present Danger and The Sum of All Fears, respectively, but this is the first time the character has been played by a black actor.

In the world of Tom Clancy, John Clark is an established, successful CIA operative. But Without Remorse takes us back to the early days of John Clark when he was just a Navy SEAL, caught up in some kind of vengeful conspiracy. This is John Clark’s origin story, which I’m not sure anyone was asking for on the big screen, but Paramount Pictures is giving it to us anyway.

The original book was published in 1993 and had to stick to the timeline established by the rest of Tom Clancy’s work. It’s set during the Vietnam War, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that was changed in this big screen origin story, especially since it doesn’t have to fit into any other movies previously based on Tom Clancy novels. Maybe it’ll use a setting like the Iraq War or the War on Terror to be more relevant to today’s audiences. This first look, revealed on Instagram, certainly implies that:

Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) from a screenplay adapted by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water). The film is produced by Akiva Goldsman (Transformers), Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, along with Michael B. Jordan himself acting as producer too.

Here’s the official synopsis for the book written by Tom Clancy:

His code name is Mr. Clark. His work for the CIA is brilliant, cold-blooded and efficient…But who is he really? In a harrowing tour de force, Tom Clancy shows how an ordinary man named John Kelly crossed the lines of justice and morality to become the CIA legend, Mr. Clark. It is an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness. Without mercy. Without guilt. Without remorse.

Without Remorse arrives in theaters on September 18, 2020.