Through their Gary Sanchez Productions banner, writer/director Adam McKay and comedy multi-hyphenate Will Ferrell have produced an incredible number of hilarious comedies for 13 years. But now the two partners in comedy are going their separate ways to pursue their own individual creative efforts. Get the details on the Will Ferrell and Adam McKay partnership ending below.

Ferrell and McKay provided this statement to Deadline:

“The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions. We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years. The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such.”

While a creative split makes it seem like there’s bad blood between them, the two are still very close friends, but they’ve found themselves wanting to explore new endeavors and different kinds of projects, making their professional relationship a little more difficult to maintain. But this still feels like a heartbreaking divorce, and we’re all the kids who couldn’t care less about having two Christmases.

Adam McKay and Will Ferrell struck up a comedic friendship when they both got hired to work at Saturday Night Live back in 1995. McKay was working as a writer behind the scenes, and Ferrell was a cast member front and center. Both would launch to stardom thanks to cutting their teeth in one of the most iconic places in comedy. Ferrell became one of the most popular cast members on the series and McKay worked his way up to head writer before departing the series. Their time at SNL bolstered the partnership that would eventually give us comedy treasures like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys.

Through Gary Sanchez Productions, McKay and Ferrell have produced nearly all of their comedy collaborations (the first Anchorman and Talladega Nights were made before the production banner was created). They’re also responsible for launching the career of Danny McBride by picking up the indie comedy The Foot Fist Way and pushing it even further with the HBO series Eastbound & Down.

In the online world, Gary Sanchez Productions also founded the comedy video site Funny or Die, which launched with the viral video The Landlord, featuring Will Ferrell being harassed by a pint-sized landlord, played by Adam McKay’s toddler daughter Pearl (who can also be seen giving Ron Burgundy a hard time in Anchorman). That’s where the Comedy Central series Drunk History got its start, and now it’s an Emmy-nominated hit. And let’s not forget the hilarious ongoing series Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.

However, recently Adam McKay has started to veer away from the kind of comedies he used to make. In the past five years, McKay has become a decorated filmmaker for his work on the satirical dramas The Big Short and last year’s Best Picture nominated Vice. Meanwhile, Ferrell has been jumping around various comedies as a producer and star with mixed results.

The two will finish out working on the projects they’ve already announced before Gary Sanchez Productions slowly winds down their work at Paramount Pictures. And while they won’t be precluded from working together in the future, their formal business partnership is coming to an end. Unfortunately, that means the spin-off production label Gloria Sanchez Productions, which had a hand in producing Sleeping with Other People and the upcoming Booksmart, will also be coming to an end.

While we’re supremely bummed that Ferrell and McKay won’t be working together nearly as frequently as they used to, we’re very much excited to see how each of their careers continue in the coming years. Plus, we know when they actually choose to get back together for a project that it will be something truly special. We’ll leave you with this short but great interview with the two: